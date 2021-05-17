Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21,167.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705,942 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.2% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $72,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $8,081,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3,679.0% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 162,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,674 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Chevron stock opened at $109.27 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $210.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.36.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

