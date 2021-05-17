Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,914 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 21,167.7% in the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,560,000 after buying an additional 705,942 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $8,081,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3,679.0% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 162,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 158,674 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $109.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.36. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

