Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $127.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $119.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.39. The company had a trading volume of 137,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,548,633. The company has a market capitalization of $210.91 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.36. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,143,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 37,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 79,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

