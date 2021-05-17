Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, May 13th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Wedbush also issued estimates for Chinook Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.97) EPS.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.82). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDNY opened at $14.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.63. Chinook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $21.68. The company has a market cap of $662.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.