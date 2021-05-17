Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Up 6.9%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) was up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.94 and last traded at $15.88. Approximately 547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 180,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KDNY shares. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $749.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 215.80% and a negative return on equity of 112.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDNY. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $11,874,000.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

