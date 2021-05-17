Chonk (CHONK) Trading 46% Lower Over Last Week

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Chonk has a market cap of $5.19 million and $106,273.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chonk coin can now be purchased for approximately $133.07 or 0.00308405 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Chonk has traded down 46% against the U.S. dollar.

About Chonk

Chonk is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Chonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

