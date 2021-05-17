Chromia (CHR) Trading Up 7.5% Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Chromia coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Chromia has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Chromia has a market capitalization of $134.92 million and approximately $55.65 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00085158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $604.03 or 0.01344556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00065220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00115216 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,250 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.