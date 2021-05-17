Chrono.tech (TIME) Hits Market Cap of $10.08 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $14.20 or 0.00032015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $10.08 million and $325,010.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

