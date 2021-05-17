CIBC Upgrades OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) to Neutral

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at CIBC from an “underperformer” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrganiGram has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.41.

OrganiGram stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,110,943. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32. The company has a market cap of $778.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the first quarter worth $35,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

