Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $99.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.48% from the stock’s previous close.

XEC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $73.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $335,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 76,131 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.