Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $99.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cimarex Energy traded as high as $74.42 and last traded at $74.34, with a volume of 29400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.49.

XEC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.24.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.37.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.22%.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.