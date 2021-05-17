Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Holdings Reduced by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 291,790 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cintas worth $34,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $358.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.85. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $222.88 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.43.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

