Cipher (CPR) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Cipher has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $132,003.89 and approximately $84,481.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00120721 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002757 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.32 or 0.00804756 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003150 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

