Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.95

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.95 and last traded at $76.45, with a volume of 98549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.11.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $158.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,780,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,785,000 after acquiring an additional 368,415 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

