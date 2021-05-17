Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 322,330 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 95,670 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Citrix Systems worth $45,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,326,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,646 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,633,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 233.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,367,182 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,918 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,085,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,487,808 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $323,664,000 after purchasing an additional 622,623 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total transaction of $90,700.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CTXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.20.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $117.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. The company has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

