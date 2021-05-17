Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Clarus reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 425%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLAR. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clarus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Shares of CLAR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 16.39%.

In other Clarus news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $633,735.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499 in the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,511,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Clarus by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new position in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $1,329,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

