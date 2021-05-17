Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 8.8%

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shot up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.35 and last traded at $2.35. 34,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,250,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.75 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.60.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:CCO)

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

