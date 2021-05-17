Clear Investment Research LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Clear Investment Research LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.99. 81,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631,508. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $71.01 and a 1-year high of $99.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

