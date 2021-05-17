Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.69

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $4.94. Cleveland BioLabs shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 47,960 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the fourth quarter worth about $1,104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cleveland BioLabs by 152.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cleveland BioLabs in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in mitigation of radiation injury, radiation oncology, and immuno-oncology.

