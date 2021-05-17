Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Trading Up 7%

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) was up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $20.88. Approximately 467,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 20,645,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.51.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -69.68 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 1014.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

