Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$20 million.

NASDAQ:CLVR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.55. 170,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,253. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59. Clever Leaves has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

About Clever Leaves

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

