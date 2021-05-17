ClinTex CTi (CTI) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. ClinTex CTi has a market capitalization of $11.62 million and approximately $645,620.00 worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClinTex CTi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CRYPTO:CTI) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 96,445,175 coins. The official website for ClinTex CTi is clintex.io . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

Buying and Selling ClinTex CTi

