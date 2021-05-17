CloakCoin Trading 18.8% Lower This Week (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $13,021.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006272 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001039 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00053959 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,643,738 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

