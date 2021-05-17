Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $822.58 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Clover Health Investments from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.12. 314,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,867,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $17.45.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

