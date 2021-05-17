CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.33

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 19281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.01.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 81,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

