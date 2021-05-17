Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE: CCEP):

5/17/2021 – Coca-Cola European Partners was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Coca-Cola European Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/12/2021 – Coca-Cola European Partners is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Coca-Cola European Partners was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

5/11/2021 – Coca-Cola European Partners is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Coca-Cola European Partners is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Coca-Cola European Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.43. 1,507,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,912. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day moving average of $49.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

