Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.06.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $61.30. 5,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $60.62.
Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
