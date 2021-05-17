Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.06.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.45 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded up $1.03 on Monday, reaching $61.30. 5,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.78. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $60.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,065,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,646,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,325,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,156 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth $58,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,881,000 after buying an additional 583,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

