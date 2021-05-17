Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,530 ($33.05).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,000 ($39.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of LON:CCH traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,502 ($32.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,946. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.12 billion and a PE ratio of 25.60. Coca-Cola HBC has a twelve month low of GBX 1,711.60 ($22.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,583 ($33.75). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,448.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,304.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,363 ($30.87) per share, with a total value of £3,780.80 ($4,939.64). Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 963 shares of company stock worth $2,380,270.

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

