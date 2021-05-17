Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Down 0.6%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 1,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 41,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 million, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11.

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Coda Octopus Group by 106,000.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $390,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Coda Octopus Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 158,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Coda Octopus Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. 16.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

