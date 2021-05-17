Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Down 0.6%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)’s stock price was down 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.83. Approximately 1,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 41,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.19 million, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter.
About Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA)
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
