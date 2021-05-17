Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 188,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,574,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Noble Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Coeur Mining’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after buying an additional 1,219,458 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $1,059,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 384,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 164,763 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 144,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.