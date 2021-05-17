Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGNX. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

CGNX stock opened at $74.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.54. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

