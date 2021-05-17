CoinEx Token Market Capitalization Reaches $86.40 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $86.40 million and $8.41 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00086281 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003851 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.11 or 0.01251415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00115365 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00061716 BTC.

CoinEx Token Profile

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

