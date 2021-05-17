CoinFi Price Tops $0.0091 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. One CoinFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinFi has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00084738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003886 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00022669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.94 or 0.01238215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064141 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.14 or 0.00114178 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (CRYPTO:COFI) is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

