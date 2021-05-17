Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CEN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $835.00

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network (CURRENCY:CEN) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Coinsuper Ecosystem Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network has a market capitalization of $523,193.36 and approximately $835.00 worth of Coinsuper Ecosystem Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Coinsuper Ecosystem Network

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is a coin. Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s total supply is 898,614,083 coins and its circulating supply is 358,497,293 coins. The official website for Coinsuper Ecosystem Network is www.coinsuper.com/#/home . Coinsuper Ecosystem Network’s official Twitter account is @Coinsuper_OFCL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CEN (“Coinsuper Ecosystem Network”) is Coinsuper’s platform token. It is based on the ERC-20 token standard and has a total supply of 1 billion tokens, with no further issuance. Coinsuper is committed to building a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that drives mainstream and institutional adoption of digital assets. Coinsuper’s unique expertise in traditional finance, combined with its technical and operational excellence, makes it uniquely qualified to achieve this goal. CEN will serve as Coinsuper’s platform token and power a robust cryptocurrency ecosystem that is comprised of the Coinsuper exchange, a network of global crypto investors, top crypto investment funds, regulatory authorities, and blockchain innovation labs. “

Coinsuper Ecosystem Network Coin Trading

