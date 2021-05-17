Colliers International Group Inc. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Colliers International Group has a payout ratio of 2.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Colliers International Group to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.03. The stock had a trading volume of 135,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,840. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $46.45 and a 12 month high of $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.31.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $774.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.37 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.