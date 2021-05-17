Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $268.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $59.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

