Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading Down 4.9%

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s share price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $55.81 and last traded at $55.82. Approximately 945,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 17,911,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.68.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.04. The company has a market capitalization of $253.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,789,157 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,927,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,417 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,713,360,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,501,489,000 after buying an additional 173,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

