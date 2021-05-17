Comerica Bank Acquires 13,584 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,089 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Century Communities worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Century Communities by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 3.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 85.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

CCS opened at $77.66 on Monday. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

