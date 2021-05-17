Comerica Bank Acquires 22,991 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,991 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of The Hain Celestial Group worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

NASDAQ HAIN opened at $40.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $40.39. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $492.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

