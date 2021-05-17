Comerica Bank Buys 2,059 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 220,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $228.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.70 and its 200 day moving average is $240.35. The stock has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.84 and a 52-week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.