Comerica Bank Buys 2,392 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 24,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 73,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 58,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 34,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.40 and a 200 day moving average of $126.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $120.25 and a 1 year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.