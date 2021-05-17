Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IPG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 140,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 13,527 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 559.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,998,000 after buying an additional 174,263 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 146,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 540,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 16,507 shares during the period. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $150,049.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,733 shares of company stock worth $20,198,558 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

IPG stock opened at $32.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

