Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,748 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Sabre worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sabre by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,615,381 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $163,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,939 shares in the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $86,839,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,081,000 after buying an additional 267,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sabre by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,483,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,894,000 after buying an additional 1,502,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at $46,805,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). Sabre had a negative return on equity of 105.75% and a negative net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, EVP David J. Shirk sold 31,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $454,115.84. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 82,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $1,258,953.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 339,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,204,110.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,120 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,099. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

