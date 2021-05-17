Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of SPX FLOW worth $2,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Shares of FLOW opened at $70.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $71.62.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

