Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Sensient Technologies worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SXT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 743,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,830,000 after buying an additional 705,341 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,384,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,971,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,472,000 after buying an additional 463,123 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP increased its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 718,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,030,000 after buying an additional 214,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sensient Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,788,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elaine R. Wedral sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $225,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $99,460.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

SXT stock opened at $85.66 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.96. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.89 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

