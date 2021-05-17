Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,443 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after acquiring an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,815 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.72.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 152.38%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

