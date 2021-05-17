Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Callaway Golf worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Callaway Golf by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter.

ELY opened at $33.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a positive return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELY. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

