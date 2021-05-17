Comerica Bank Grows Stock Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 171.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,896 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of SL Green Realty worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SLG opened at $72.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.40. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

