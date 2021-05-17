Comerica Bank Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,797 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Terex worth $2,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter worth about $226,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Terex by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $1,350,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX stock opened at $54.59 on Monday. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $55.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -909.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.77%.

In other news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $749,254.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,108,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,927 shares of company stock worth $12,446,072. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

