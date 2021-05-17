Comerica Bank Has $2.96 Million Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of PacWest Bancorp worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACW opened at $45.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

